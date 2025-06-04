A rare historical photograph from the early 20th century has been formally handed over to the Governor of Nagaland as part of an initiative to preserve the state’s cultural heritage. The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) presented the image during a visit to Raj Bhavan, Kohima, on June 4, 2025.

The photograph, which depicts a large gathering in what appears to be a central Tenyimia village, is of significant ethnographic value. Although the event, individuals, and exact date remain unidentified, the image offers a rare glimpse into traditional life during a time period with limited visual documentation. The photographer is unknown, and the image has never been published before.

Recovered from the department’s archives, the original negative was restored and reprinted in April 2025. DIPR officials said this is part of a broader effort to protect and share Nagaland’s visual history.

The Governor commended the department’s initiative and emphasised the importance of preserving such historical records.