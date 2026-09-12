Red alert in Nagaland: 9 deaths reported in Tuensang, spurious liquor suspected

At least nine deaths have reportedly been recorded at Civil Hospital, Tuensang, amid suspected consumption of spurious liquor, according to an alert attributed to Nagaland Police.

The deaths are suspected to be linked to consumption of spurious liquor, with “MC Rum” among the products being investigated, the alert said.

Nagaland Police have advised people across the state to avoid consuming liquor, particularly in Mon, Mokokchung, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Shamator and Noklak districts.

Residents in other parts of the state have also been advised to abstain from liquor as a precautionary measure.

The alert was issued in the name of Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma, with police stating that an investigation into the suspected liquor-related deaths is underway.

This is a developing story.