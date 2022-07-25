Days after demanding President’s Rule in Nagaland owing to a “fiscal mismanagement”, the Rising People’s Party (RPP) has turned its attention to the allegedly “neglected” employees of the now defunct Tuli Paper Mill that closed down in 1992.

Stating that the employees have been living a “nightmarish existence”, the RPP pointed to reports that they have not been paid salary since August 2017.

As of December 2021, the state government owes the paper mill employees Rs. 27. 33 crores, the RPP said issuing a statement.

Making an appeal to the 60 MLAs of the state, the RPP, led by anti-corruption activist Joel Naga said: “Plight of the poor and the hapless people should be the first and foremost priority of any government, particularly for a Christian state like ours.”

Nagaland Pulp & Paper Company Limited (NPPCL) was a joint venture between Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Government of India (GoI) Enterprise, which is now defunct, and the Government of Nagaland.

A Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising members of both the workers’ and pensioners’ unions of NPPCL have planned a protest along the NH-61 at Tzudikong in Mokokchung district on August 12.

The RPP appealed to the UDA Coalition government to pay the salaries of Tuli Paper Mill employees without delay before the employees take to agitation.

Alleging that the coalition government has at its disposal thousands of crores earned through GST alone, the RPP further claimed that the 21 NPF MLAs who were lured into the NDPP were each paid Rs. 2.50 crore, money which was apparently diverted from the MNREGA fund. “The UDA Coalition is yet to refute this allegation, and therefore the allegation must be true,” the RPP said.

Urging Chief Minister Rio to do what he is “right”, he added that the state government should have clear-cut policies regarding the future of Tuli Mill. “If Golden Handshake for the employees is desirable, the government should do it. The UDA Coalition should settle this issue once and for all,” added the RPP.

It needs mention here that the Rising People’s Party (RPP) has reiterated its stand asking for the President’s Rule in the state on grounds of a “financial emergency.”

The imposition of President’s Rule in Nagaland is the only solution to the ills of fiscal mismanagement and systemic corruption plaguing the state under the present coalition government, the party said in a statement on July 22.

Meanwhile, the party has also launched an online campaign to gather at least 10,000 signatures through the online portal change.org