A church was vandalized and a pastor's car was set on fire on August 30 in the Tran Taran district of Punjab by some miscreants who were bent on creating communal disharmony in the region.

Terming the incident as “unpardonable”, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed the state police chief to get it probed.

The Rising People's Party (RPP) of Nagaland on Thursday stated that it is grateful for the prompt action initiated by the state government of Punjab.

"Your prompt condemnation and swift assurance that nobody will be allowed to disturb the harmonious brotherhood of Punjab is commendable. It's impossible to evade the conclusion that this mischievous act is a conspiracy to malign your popular government," stated RPP in its letter to the CM of Punjab.

“Such provocations, whether politically motivated or otherwise, is condemnable and it's hoped that the AAP government with leave no stone unturned to arrest and expose the conspirators”, RPP continued further.

The RPP said in an official notice that it is hoping that the AAP will continue to be at the forefront of safeguarding Christians and minorities in the country at a critical moment when intolerance and Christian bashing have become the norm of the day as a result of majoritarian politics.