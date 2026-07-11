Rising People's Party merges with NPF; Nagaland CM Rio reiterates push for early Naga political solution

The Rising People's Party (RPP) formally merged with the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) on July 11, with Nagaland Chief Minister and NPF President Neiphiu Rio describing the move as a step towards greater Naga unity while reaffirming that resolving the long-pending Naga political issue remains the party's top priority.

Welcoming the RPP leadership into the NPF at a programme in Kohima, Rio said the merger represented the coming together of "people, ideas, experiences and aspirations" in the larger interest of the Naga people.

"The Naga political issue remains at the very top of the agenda of the Naga People's Front and the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government," Rio said, adding that the party would continue to facilitate efforts to create a conducive environment for an early resolution of the decades-old conflict.

He said the Naga people had waited for generations for an "inclusive, honourable and acceptable" political settlement and assured that the NPF would continue working towards achieving the collective aspirations of the people.

Emphasising the need for greater unity, Rio said Nagas remain divided by geographical and administrative boundaries across Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Myanmar, but stressed that such boundaries could not erase their shared history or common identity.

While acknowledging that the integration of Naga-inhabited areas may not be immediately possible under the present circumstances, the chief minister urged people to work towards "emotional integration" by strengthening ties among Naga communities and fostering a shared sense of belonging.

"It has always been the aspiration of the Naga people to come together as one family under one administrative umbrella," he said, adding that while physical integration may not be immediately achievable, the aspiration should not be abandoned.

Rio also appealed to Nagas in Manipur, where Assembly elections are due, to strengthen the NPF and work towards building a common political platform representing Naga aspirations.

Calling the merger another important step towards unity, he said politics should not only be about differences but also about reconciliation and building hope for future generations.

The chief minister further reiterated the state government's commitment to pursuing peace and development simultaneously by improving infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, employment opportunities, entrepreneurship and rural livelihoods, while ensuring greater participation of women and youth.

Referring to the NPF's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rio said the partnership was aimed at securing an early political solution to the Naga issue and accelerating Nagaland's development, while safeguarding Naga identity, traditions and Christian values.

The Rising People's Party, formed in October 2020 and registered with the Election Commission of India in June 2021, had positioned itself as a regional alternative focused on clean governance and electoral reforms. However, it failed to win any seat in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections and currently has no representation in the 60-member Assembly or in urban local bodies.

During the programme, NPF president emeritus and Advisor to the Chief Minister Chingwang Konyak addressed the gathering before RPP president Joel Naga formally announced the merger.

The merger was officially declared by NPF secretary general and Advisor Achumbemo Kikon, while NPF working president Pusazo Luruo administered the oath to the incoming members. Following the merger, several RPP leaders, led by Joel Naga, were assigned positions in the NPF's central organisation.