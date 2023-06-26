The Rising People's Party (RPP) has voiced its opposition to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, citing it as part of the 'One nation, One religion, One language' narrative promoted by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The promise to impose the UCC was included in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the RPP stands firmly against the move and its alignment with the overarching ideology of homogeneity.

Highlighting past instances, the RPP recalls the BJP government's attempt to impose Hindi as the national language of India in 2022 under the 'One nation, One language' formula. This move faced strong opposition from several Southern and Northeastern states, with Nagaland being an exception due to the silence of the NDPP-BJP coalition.

In 2020, the coalition government further raised concerns among the people of Nagaland by banning the sale of dog meat in the state, which was seen as an interference in the cultural practices of the region, allegedly influenced by Hindutva elements within the central government.

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the UCC, the RPP demands that the NDPP-BJP coalition government, elected by the people, take a clear stance and speak up for Nagaland. Remaining silent at this critical juncture could have severe consequences, as the imposition of UCC in the state, overriding Article 371A, would not be tolerated silently by the people or the RPP. It could potentially ignite a call for insurrection in the state.

To amplify their collective voice and register their opposition, the RPP insists that the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) pass a resolution rejecting the UCC entirely. The RPP urges the NDPP-BJP coalition to convene a special session of the NLA without delay to address this pressing matter.