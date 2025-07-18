Rising People’s Party slams Centre’s interlocutor, calls Naga talks visits ‘fruitless’

The Rising People’s Party (RPP) has strongly criticised the Centre’s interlocutor for Naga talks, A K Mishra, accusing him of offering little more than “false hope” and calling his frequent visits to Nagaland a “waste of taxpayers' money.”

In a sharply worded statement issued on Friday, the party claimed that Mishra’s engagements have yielded no tangible progress toward resolving the decades-old Naga political issue.

Referring to his meetings as “entirely fruitless,” the RPP said, “An astute person like him should excuse himself from making monthly trips to the state just to excite some gullible minds, because neither he nor the Government of India has any intention of resolving the Naga issue.”



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The comments came a day after Mishra convened a joint meeting in Chümoukedima with two factions of the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs)—one led by N. Kitovi Zhimomi and another by Neokpao Konyak and Alezo Venuh. He is also expected to meet the NSCN (K) Niki group during his ongoing visit.

“Once again, the factions may be excited, but the general public is merely amused,” the RPP remarked, reflecting growing scepticism over the peace talks.

The party further blamed former interlocutor and ex-Nagaland Governor R. N. Ravi for deepening divisions among Naga groups, alleging that he sidelined the 2015 Framework Agreement signed with NSCN(IM) in favor of the 2017 Agreed Position pact with the NNPGs.

Despite nearly a decade since the landmark Framework Agreement and subsequent efforts through multiple channels, a final resolution to the Naga issue continues to elude all stakeholders.