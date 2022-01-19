KOHIMA: The Rising People’s Party on Tuesday appealed all unvaccinated students of Nagaland to appear for their offline exams with fear of persecution. The party has been receiving numerous complaints from desperate parents that some schools in Dimapur and Kohima are coercing students to take COVID -19 vaccination.

In an official statement the party informed that some students are being threatened that they’ll not be allowed to sit for offline tests/exams if they’re not vaccinated.

The party said, “To take or not to take vaccination is an individual choice. No schools or colleges can disallow unvaccinated students to sit for exams/tests. To do such would be illegal.”

“The RPP already has the names of the educational institutions trying to actively implement the mandatory vaccination policy of the state government. It would like to request such institutions to desist from unlawful activities,” it added.

The party warned that if the appeal falls on deaf ear, it will have no choice but to file police complaints.