Tension prevailed in Nagaland following the custodial death of E Henveih Phom, a 35-year-old Naga man, who was lodged in Sivasagar jail since August 16, 2022.

Phom who lived in Nagaland’s Anaki-C village in Mokokchung district, was detained by the Assam Police along with a woman while they were on their way to Geleki, Assam.

Five days after his arrest, Phom passed away raising allegations of custodial torture by the people of Nagaland.

In complete condemnation of the Assam Police, Nagaland’s Rising People’s Party has termed the incident as an act of terrorism and murder. “The torturous death of the 35 year old man under Assam Police custody is completely inhumane and befitting of the highest level of punishment under relevant sections of the law. The RPP expects immediate intervention from the Government of Nagaland at the highest level so that an investigation be set up to book the irresponsible Assam police involved in the case,” writes RPP in a press release.

“While applauding the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Indigenous Lawyers Association of India (ILAI) for the commendable act of taking up the Issue and also the various Civil Society Organisations raising their voices for seeking justice, the RPP is also of the firm opinion that such acts of ‘Gunda-giri’ and act of terror committed by the law-enforcing forces should not be left unpunished,” adds RPP in its statement.

The Rising People’s Party (RPP) has extended its solidarity and deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Superintendent of Police in the Sivasagar district of Assam for an action taken report (ATR) regarding the alleged custodial death of E Henveih Phom on August 21.

Phom was allegedly tortured by police at Geleki police station in the Sivasagar district of Assam.