The Nagaland-based political party, the Rising People’s Party (RPP), has launched an online signature campaign for President’s Rule in the state.

Rising People’s Party president Joel Naga while talking exclusively with India Today NE, said that on May 12, 2022, the party had submitted a representation to the Government of India pleading for President’s Rule in Nagaland “on grounds of financial emergency in the state.”

According to the RPP, the situation has worsened a lot since then, “and it is only befitting that the RPP continues to raise the issue of the President’s Rule on behalf of the suffering public.” said Joel Naga , President Rising People’s Party

The Rising People’s Party has launched an online campaign to gather at least 10,000 signatures through the online portal change.org. It further said that the aim of this petition campaign is to collect the signatures and submit them to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to take resolute action.

Joel Naga, while talking exclusively with India Today NE, said, “ Nagaland is a failed state. It has failed on all fronts. Education, health, development, infrastructure, law and order, etc. Corruption is now deeply entrenched and systemic. The state budget is now in perpetual deficit. 130,000 government employees are now not getting their salaries. CSS funds, NEC funds, DoNER funds, etc., do not translate into development. Schools and hospitals are in shambles.”

It is to be mentioned that NITI Aayog labelled Nagaland as the Worst Performing State in 6 parameters, namely poverty alleviation, health, education, industry and infrastructure, energy and climate index as per NITI Aayog, April 2022 etc.

“Nagaland University is the worst performing in the entire North Eastern State as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework, 2022,” Joel added.

Joel further raises a question regarding the foundation stone of Gauhati High Court, Nagaland, which was laid in the year 2007, which is still incomplete. Both the CBI and the ED are investigating this aspect where hundreds of Crores have been spent but work is not even half done, money which was sanctioned by the Central Government. Mr. Rio was the Chief Minister then.

Joel Naga who is the president of the Rising People’s Party, told India Today NE, "Compared to Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and even Manipur, Nagaland is in shambles and it's shameful. “

“Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was spot on when he said Karbi Anglong is doing much better than Nagaland. The Medical College in Diphu was inaugurated at the same time as Nagaland Medical College in Kohima, probably around 2014, and yet Diphu MC has been up and running for the last 2-3 years. And whereas, ours is still half complete, "added Joel Naga.spot