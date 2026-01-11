Rubber Board, Nagaland Government sign MoU to set up NIRT Nodal Centre in Chümoukedima

In a significant push to strengthen rubber cultivation and rural livelihoods in Nagaland, the Rubber Board of India (RBI) and the Department of Land Resources (DoLR), Government of Nagaland, on January 9, 2026 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Nodal Centre of the National Institute for Rubber Training (NIRT) at Rüzaphema in Chümoukedima district.

The MoU was formalised during the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the National Institute for Rubber Training at the Rubber Research Institute (RRI), Kottayam, Kerala, marking 25 years of NIRT’s contribution to skill development and capacity building in the rubber sector. The agreement aims to expand structured training, research support and development initiatives to unlock Nagaland’s vast potential in rubber cultivation.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Shri George Kurian, Hon’ble Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; Shri Chandy Oommen, Hon’ble MLA; M. Vasanthagesan, IRS, Executive Director, Rubber Board of India; Dr Siju T, Rubber Production Commissioner; and Priya Varma, Director, NIRT, along with former directors of NIRT and senior officials of the Rubber Board.

Congratulating NIRT on completing 25 years of excellence, the Additional Director, Department of Land Resources, Nagaland, welcomed the partnership and described the MoU as a milestone for the state’s agrarian and rural economy. He noted that while Nagaland has over four lakh hectares of land suitable for rubber cultivation, only around 20,000 hectares have been developed so far, highlighting the immense scope for expansion.

The Additional Director emphasised that scaling up rubber cultivation can significantly boost rural incomes, generate employment and promote sustainable land use. He further stated that the collaboration would have a positive impact on the local ecosystem and conservation efforts, aligning economic growth with environmental responsibility.

Expressing gratitude to NIRT and the Rubber Board, he said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to training, development and the welfare of rural communities. He added that the relationship between the Department of Land Resources and the Rubber Board is longstanding, and the new MoU will further strengthen their cooperation.

Reiterating the state’s development vision, the Additional Director said the collaboration would help Nagaland advance the “three Es” — Ecology, Employment and Economy — through scientific cultivation practices, skill development and market-linked growth in the rubber sector. He was accompanied at the event by the Project Officer from the Directorate of the Department of Land Resources, Nagaland.