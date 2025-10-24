“Safer Nagaland” app launched to deliver real-time weather alerts and disaster warnings

Advisor of the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) and New & Renewable Energy (NRE), Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe, officially launched the “Safer Nagaland” mobile application at the NSDMA Conference Hall, Nagaland Civil Secretariat, Kohima.

The newly launched app aims to provide citizens with real-time weather updates, early warning alerts, and safety information to enhance preparedness and response to natural disasters and changing weather conditions across the state.

Speaking at the event, Nyuthe highlighted that the initiative reflects Nagaland’s commitment to leveraging digital innovation for public safety. “Timely information and public awareness remain the strongest tools in reducing disaster risks,” he said. The app offers real-time weather updates, location-based forecasts, and early warning alerts, empowering communities to safeguard lives, protect property, and enhance local preparedness.

Nyuthe added that the Safer Nagaland app extends the NSDMA Weather Portal, creating an integrated system for weather monitoring, forecasting, and public awareness. By bringing these services to mobile platforms, crucial information can reach every corner of Nagaland, from urban centers to remote villages.

He further announced plans to strengthen the network of automated weather stations, expand forecasting capabilities, and continue public awareness initiatives. He emphasized that the success of such digital tools depends on citizens using the information responsibly and proactively.

Joint Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Johnny Ruangmei, explained that the app is envisioned as a comprehensive disaster preparedness and early warning platform. With rising smartphone usage across rural and urban areas, he urged the public to download and use the app for timely weather updates and safety alerts. Dr. Ruangmei also noted that additional features—including alerts for lightning, earthquakes, and other emergencies—will be integrated under the “Safer Nagaland” umbrella in the coming months, aligning with systems used in advanced countries.

The launch event also included a short video demonstration of the mobile application, showcasing its functionality and ease of use. Nyuthe congratulated the NSDMA team for this milestone and expressed hope that the app would become a powerful tool in safeguarding lives and livelihoods across Nagaland.