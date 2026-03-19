SCERT Nagaland, NBSE sign MoUs with Lend A Hand India to boost skill education

SCERT Nagaland and NBSE have signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Lend A Hand India to strengthen skill education in the state’s school system.

Under the partnership with SCERT, the programme will introduce the Kaushal Bodh textbook for Classes 6 to 8, focusing on hands-on learning and early exposure to vocational skills. The curriculum will cover areas such as life forms, machines and materials, and human services, while building skills like problem-solving, teamwork, creativity, and communication.

The collaboration will also include curriculum development, teacher training, creation of teaching-learning materials, and on-ground implementation support.

SCERT Director Keviraleu Kerhuo said the initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and aims to make learning more practical and relevant for students.

Meanwhile, the partnership with NBSE will focus on strengthening assessment and certification systems for Classes 9 to 12, including efforts to align with national standards under the National Council for Vocational Education and Training.

NBSE Chairperson Rangumbuing Nsarangbe described the collaboration as a timely step towards enhancing vocational education in the state.

Officials said the initiative reflects a broader effort to link classroom learning with real-world skills, preparing students for employment, entrepreneurship, and meaningful participation in society.