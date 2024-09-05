In an official announcement, the All Nagaland College Students' Union (ANCSU) has informed eligible students that the Post Matric ST Scholarship applications will be open from September 6th to November 24th, 2024. Applications for both the National Scholarship for Postgraduate Studies and the Ishan Uday Special Scholarship will also be available from September 6th to October 31st, 2024. Interested students can access these schemes via the National Scholarship Portal at https://scholarships.gov.in.

Additionally, the State Merit and Research Scholarships will be open for application from September 6th to October 31st, 2024, through the Common Scholarship Portal at https://scholarship.nagaland.gov.in.

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Students are advised to carefully review the guidelines provided on the respective portals before applying to ensure they meet the necessary eligibility criteria. ANCSU strongly emphasizes the importance of submitting applications within the specified timelines to avoid any potential issues. Students must also complete a one-time registration (OTR) on the National Scholarship Portal to apply for these scholarship schemes.

Furthermore, ANCSU calls on students to apply only for scholarships they are eligible for and urges educational institutions to support their students by providing access to computer labs or setting up facilities that allow them to apply for scholarships either for free or at a nominal fee.