Scindia begins three-day visit to Nagaland, highlights Centre’s push for northeast development

Union Minister for Communications and DoNER, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, arrived in Nagaland on December 4 for a three-day visit during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple development projects and participate in the Hornbill Festival.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Scindia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains “firm in his resolve” to ensure comprehensive development of the Northeast. He highlighted that the Centre’s Act East, Act Fast and Act First policy has delivered “rich dividends” in the region, noting that 10 per cent of the gross budgetary support—amounting to over Rs 1 lakh crore annually—is earmarked for the Northeast.

The minister said several ongoing projects are helping unlock the region’s vast potential, which PM Modi has described as “Ashtalakshmi.” He added that the DoNER Ministry has played a vital role in celebrating the diversity of the Northeast, including Nagaland’s 17 tribes, emphasising that this approach reflects “a profound respect for our people.”

Calling Nagaland a symbol of diversity, capability and national potential, Scindia praised the Hornbill Festival as a platform that showcases the state’s rich culture, heritage and emerging aspirations. He also visited the World War-II cemetery and paid homage to the 1,420 brave soldiers who laid down their lives.

On Friday, Scindia is scheduled to take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony for several DoNER-funded projects aimed at improving connectivity, infrastructure and livelihood opportunities. He will also join the traditional stone-pulling ceremony at Touphema village in Kohima district, the native village of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, before visiting the Hornbill Festival at Kisama the same evening.

The minister will conclude his visit on Saturday after touring the Heirloom Naga Centre in Dimapur before returning to Delhi.