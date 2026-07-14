Search intensified after IED blast kills Assam Rifles jawan in Nagaland; NSCN-IM condemns attack

Security forces on Tuesday, July 14, intensified search operations in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district, a day after an improvised explosive device (IED) blast killed an Assam Rifles jawan and injured four other personnel and a civilian.

According to a Defence spokesperson, additional columns of the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police have been deployed in the area to trace those responsible for the attack, which took place near Sukhovi on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Havildar Mohd Iqbal of the 28 Assam Rifles, who was posted at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School in Sukhovi. A native of Kallar Mohra village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, he had joined the force in April 2003. He is survived by his wife, Nasim Akther.

The four injured Assam Rifles personnel are reported to be in stable condition, the Defence spokesperson said.

The blast occurred when Assam Rifles personnel were travelling in a mini truck. A civilian standing nearby sustained a leg injury after being struck by debris from the explosion, while an autorickshaw was completely damaged.

A wreath-laying ceremony for Havildar Iqbal is scheduled to be held later on Tuesday at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School in Sukhovi.

Meanwhile, the NSCN/GPRN (NSCN-IM) condemned the blast, describing it as a "cowardly terrorist act" aimed at disturbing peace in the region.

In a statement, the outfit said the use of improvised explosive devices and anti-personnel mines could not be justified, warning that such attacks endanger civilian lives, spread fear among the public and undermine the peace that people of the region have sought to maintain.

Distancing itself from the incident, the NSCN-IM said it would seek to ascertain the facts behind the explosion and identify those responsible. It also urged the public not to speculate about the incident and appealed for cooperation to ensure those behind the attack are brought to justice.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.