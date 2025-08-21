Senior Nagaland BJP MLA urges grassroots unity with NDPP to safeguard coalition

Senior Nagaland BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen has cautioned that frequent clashes between NDPP and BJP workers at the district level undermine the coalition spirit. He urged both partners to work in harmony to ensure stability in the state government.

For the 2023 elections to the 60-member Assembly, the NDPP and BJP entered a seat-sharing pact, contesting 40 and 20 seats respectively. Following the merger of seven NCP legislators in May, the NDPP’s strength rose to 32 MLAs, while the BJP holds 12, forming the core of the opposition-less government led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Expressing concern over grassroots-level differences, Imchen said he has personally initiated efforts to bring together NDPP and BJP leaders and workers in Mokokchung district, where his constituency lies.

The five-time MLA, also an advisor to the government, made the remarks during an interaction with members of the Kohima Press Club at his Secretariat chamber.

He stressed that while the NDPP-BJP relationship appears smooth in the capital, tensions in districts and constituencies paint a different picture.

“If the two coalition partners fight as if they are rivals, those in Kohima will also have sleepless nights. That is a mockery of coalition and not an honest partnership,” he said.

Drawing parallels, Imchen noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully runs the NDA government in Delhi with 36 coalition partners “as if it is a single-party government.” Similarly, he urged CM Neiphiu Rio to ensure the smooth functioning of the alliance in Kohima.

“Unless there is a cohesive working relationship with your coalition partner, you cannot run a smooth government here,” he said, underscoring that coalition politics requires compromise and a common minimum programme.

Imchen further shared that he uses cultural platforms such as the Moatsu and Tsungremmong festivals to bridge misunderstandings and foster unity between NDPP and BJP workers. Such initiatives, he said, will strengthen both parties in the long run.

Although NDPP enjoys a majority in the Assembly, Imchen emphasised that its decision to continue in coalition with the BJP is significant. He reasoned that the partnership is crucial, since most Centrally Sponsored Schemes originate from the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Calling the coalition a “political reality,” Imchen cautioned that it must not be treated as a “joke” but as a responsible arrangement for serving the people.

“Single-party dominance will be difficult even in the future; coalition politics is here to stay,” he said.