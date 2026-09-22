Sepaktakraw can open international opportunities for Naga youth: MLA

Sepaktakraw, a volleyball-like sport played without using the hands, can provide young people from Nagaland with opportunities to compete at the international level, MLA Achumbemo Kikon said on Tuesday, September 22.

Kikon was speaking at the inaugural function of the state-level ‘Catch Them Young’ U-14 Sepaktakraw Championship for boys and girls at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima.

Sepaktakraw is played between two teams of three players each, with a net dividing the court. Players use their feet, legs, head and body to keep the ball in play and send it over the net. A team is allowed up to three touches before returning the ball.

Kikon, who is also advisor for SCERT and Food Processing, said athletes from Nagaland have the potential to compete in international sporting events and win medals for India. He cited the participation of Naga athletes in international competitions as an example of the opportunities available through sport.

Several athletes from Nagaland are currently representing India at the Asian Games, he said.

Kikon stressed that discipline and composure were essential for success in sports. He advised young players to control their temper during matches, saying anger could affect their focus and give opponents an advantage.

“If you get angry in the midst of a match, you will lose your focus,” he said.

“Winning is the ultimate goal, but it is not the only thing,” Kikon said, urging players to value discipline, sportsmanship and composure alongside results.

He also encouraged youngsters to consider sports as a profession, saying sporting talent could help them stay physically fit while providing opportunities to compete and earn a livelihood.

The two-day championship, organised by the Department of Youth Resources and Sports in collaboration with the All Nagaland Private Schools Association, has drawn 27 teams from schools across Nagaland in the boys’ and girls’ categories.

The championship will conclude on Wednesday.