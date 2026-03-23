Seven candidates file nominations for Koridang Assembly bypoll in Nagaland

A total of seven candidates have filed their nomination papers for the forthcoming bypoll to the Koridang Assembly Constituency in Nagaland, election officials said. Polling is scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes set for May 4.

Three candidates representing political parties and four independent aspirants submitted their nominations before the deadline on Monday. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 24, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 26.

The candidates include I Abenjang of the National People's Party (NPP), Chalukumba Ao of the Congress, and four independents – Imchatoba Imchen, Imtiwapang, Toshikaba, and Wapangmeren. The ruling Peoples’ Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate, Daochier I Imchen of the BJP, had submitted his nomination on Friday.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of five-time Koridang MLA Imkong L Imchen, father of Daochier I Imchen, who passed away at a Guwahati hospital on November 11 at the age of 75.