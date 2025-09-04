Seventh session of 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly adjourned sine die

The Seventh Session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly was officially adjourned sine die by Speaker Sharingain Longkumer on September 4.



In his remarks, Speaker Longkumer expressed sincere gratitude to all members for their cooperation in maintaining the decorum, sanctity, and efficiency of the House proceedings. He emphasized the importance of constructive engagement and hoped that legislators would continue to uphold democratic values in future sessions.

The Speaker also extended appreciation to the Chief Secretary and his team of officials, the Director General of Police, and other security personnel for their support in ensuring the smooth conduct of the proceedings. Additionally, he acknowledged the media fraternity for their role in disseminating information about the Assembly proceedings to the public.

With these acknowledgments, Speaker Longkumer formally adjourned the Seventh Session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly sine die.