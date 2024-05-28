Nagaland has been severely impacted by Cyclone Remal and the ensuing monsoon season, according to the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA). Reports from the NSDMA indicate widespread damage and several casualties across the state.

On May 25 night, nine households in Chuchuyimlang village, Mokokchung district, were severely affected by a heavy windstorm. Similarly, on May 24, 36 households in Noksen subdivision, Tuensang district, were reported to have suffered significant damage. Additionally, a belated report revealed that a house in Awotsakili village, Zunheboto district, was completely destroyed.

In another report, a seven-year-old boy drowned in Laruri village, Meluri subdivision, and another drowning incident was reported at Doyang Dam, Wokha district. The NSDMA has deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for search and rescue operations. "For the first time in the history of the state, an under-water drone is being used," NSDMA stated. The search and rescue mission, involving the NDRF, SDRF, DDMA Wokha, and local volunteers, is still ongoing.

In another incident, a 73-year-old man was killed by a falling retaining wall in Rekizu ward, Pfutsero, Phek district, while his wife sustained injuries. Additionally, a mudslide was reported in Kikruma village, Phek district, caused by incessant rains.

The Kiphire district has also reported damage to public infrastructure and households due to continuous heavy rains on May 28, 2024.

"The NSDMA is still compiling damage reports," said NSDMA in a statement. "We request the District Disaster Management Authorities and related departments to remain alert and vigilant as the monsoon season approaches." The NSDMA also urged the public to avoid fishing, picnicking, and other such activities during the monsoon season.