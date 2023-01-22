Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan called up Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 22, expressing concern over the film ‘Pathaan’ poster burning incident by some members of Bajrang Dal in Guwahati.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to confirm the same stating that the state government will do all to maintain law and order in the state and that it will enquire about the January 20 incident. “Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents”.





Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

Talking to India TodayNE exclusively, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "He send me text and then called me. Request cooperation. I said I will ensure law and order".



It needs mention here, dozen members of the Bajrang Dal stormed into Narengi’s LG Towers on January 20 and forcibly pulled down posters promoting the upcoming movie “Pathaan”. The Bajrang Dal warned that it will not allow the movie – which is scheduled to be released later this month across screens.

Shouting slogans against the movie, dozens of Bajrang Dal workers barged into the campus which has a multiplex and tore down posters and cut-outs promoting the movie, which features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

It is noteworthy, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’.

In a press meeting while replaying to a question on the recent vandalism of Bajrang Dal activists in Narengi in Guwahati, Assam CM said, “Who is Shah Rukh Khan… I don’t know anything bout Pathaan”.

"If someone has done anything wrong let the victims file a case and we shall take action...Shah Rukh Khan did not call me if anything was to worry about," he added.



Also read : 'Who is Shah Rukh Khan'? Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma opens up over 'Pathaan' controversy