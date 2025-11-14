Sitharaman launches SAMARTH initiative in Kohima, boosts AI, financial literacy and Northeast growth

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, inaugurated the Students Advancing Mindsets in AI, Robotics, Technology and Digital Hardware (SAMARTH) initiative at the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), Kohima, on November 14.

During her visit, the Minister toured an exhibition showcasing innovations by students and startups and visited the India AI Lab and the R&D Cyber Forensics Lab, engaging with students and faculty members.

Sitharaman launched the SAMARTH Portal and interacted with students, emphasizing the importance of financial awareness for women, particularly in the Northeast. She noted that while Indian women have traditionally managed household finances efficiently, the evolving economic landscape demands familiarity with modern financial instruments, including small savings schemes, stock market opportunities, and collateral-free loans. She also highlighted the PM Vatsalya scheme, which allows families to save for children from birth, with these funds later converted into provident fund and pension benefits.

On the significance of early exposure to technology, the Minister urged students to familiarize themselves with Artificial Intelligence to prepare for future skill requirements. She lauded the Tata Group’s upcoming ATMP semiconductor facility in Assam and mentioned that she had requested the company to consider similar opportunities for Nagaland. She further praised the Northeast’s readiness in skills, training, and enthusiasm, positioning it strongly for emerging industries.

Addressing youth participation in nation-building, Sitharaman encouraged students to remain united, focused, and positive. She cautioned against negative influences such as drugs and bullying, reminding them that today’s youth will shape India’s future by 2047, and urged them to support and uplift one another for a progressive society.

Responding to queries on digital learning in rural areas, the Minister highlighted the progress of the BharatNet programme, which is expanding optical fibre connectivity to village institutions, and noted the nationwide rollout of 5G services, with both public and private networks extending coverage to remote regions.

Sitharaman also spoke on the region’s economic growth, noting simultaneous development across sectors such as coal, cement, renewable energy, green hydrogen, and semiconductors. She emphasized that improved multimodal transport and logistics are breaking long-standing connectivity barriers, enabling industrial growth without waiting for sequential development.

On scholarships, she mentioned the government’s plans to explore a centralized portal listing fellowships and scholarship schemes across ministries for easier student access.

During the event, the Minister unveiled three AI training kits across different categories and distributed them to student beneficiaries. An MoU exchange between TSAT and NIELIT was also carried out.

The Minister was accompanied by Nagaland Minister Salhoutuonuo Kruse, Advisors Kropol Vitsu and Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, NIELIT Director General and VC Prof. Madan Mohan Tripathi, Tim McIntosh from TATA Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt. Ltd., and other senior officials. NIELIT Kohima Director L. Lanuwabang delivered the welcome address.

The SAMARTH initiative aims to equip students with modern technological skills while fostering financial literacy and youth engagement, reinforcing the Northeast’s role in India’s emerging industrial and digital landscape.