Sitharaman reviews schemes in Nagaland, meets anganwadi workers during high-level Kiphire visit

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday visited Anganwadi Centre ‘A’ in Kiphire, where she held an interaction with Anganwadi Workers, Helpers and local children, as part of her review of development initiatives in Nagaland’s Aspirational Kiphire District.

During the visit, Sitharaman handed over a cheque provided by the State Bank of India (SBI) and reviewed the progress of Central Government schemes, welfare initiatives and ongoing development projects sanctioned for the district.

Director of the Social Welfare Department, Nagaland, Tosheli Zhimomi, moderated the programme and delivered the welcome address. She also briefed the Union Minister on the functioning and background of Anganwadi Centres in Kiphire, highlighting the services being delivered to children and women in the region.

Advisor for Fire & Emergency Services, Home Guards & Civil Defence S. Kiusumew Yimchunger, along with several officials and dignitaries, attended the programme.

Later in the day, Sitharaman graced the Pungro–Kiphire Mandal Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Campaign Vidhansabha Sammelan of the BJP Nagaland as the Guest Speaker at the Hopongkiu Memorial Hall in Kiphire. She was joined by Minister for Tourism & Higher Education Temjen Imna Along; Minister for Housing & Mechanical Engineering Bashangmongba Chang; BJP State Secretary & Co-Convenor of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan Pintu M Ghost; State Vice President and Convenor Zaremo Kikon, along with other senior party leaders.

Ahead of her district engagements, a grand cultural programme was organised in honour of the Union Finance Minister on November 13 at the 14th NAP (IR) Battalion in Kiphire, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region and extending a warm welcome to the visiting dignitary.

