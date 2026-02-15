Situation under control in violence-hit Nagaland’s Moava village; Security tightened

The situation in violence-affected Moava village in Nagaland’s Chümoukedima district remained under control on February 14, with no fresh incidents reported amid heightened security deployment, police officials said.



At least 26 people were injured in a clash that erupted on February 13 in the village under Medziphema sub-division. The violence was reportedly triggered by a long-standing land dispute and involved villagers and members of the Chakhroma Youth Organisation (CYO).



Security personnel have been deployed in and around the area to prevent any further escalation. Authorities said close monitoring is underway to maintain law and order.



Moava Village Council chairman Sutminlal Vaiphei, speaking to the media, said efforts are being made to resolve the issue through dialogue and mutual understanding. He clarified that the violence arose from a dispute over a specific plot of land and asserted that there was no attempt to obstruct developmental activities in the area.



Police have appealed to the public to maintain calm, refrain from spreading rumours, and cooperate with authorities to ensure peace and prevent any recurrence of such incidents.