Southern Angamis issues high alert over influx of immigrants, urges vigil across Nagaland

Amid growing concerns over illegal immigration spilling over from Assam, the Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO) has issued an advisory urging citizens to remain on high alert and strictly adhere to safety measures in coordination with state directives.

Citing the "unprecedented influx of immigrants," SAPO President Er. Tepul Hopovi and General Secretary Tepungosa Sale emphasised the need for “extreme vigilance,” especially in areas near construction sites and village markets in and around Kohima. The advisory notes that these locations are likely to be approached by migrants seeking shelter, mirroring patterns currently unfolding in Assam.



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The organisation also specifically warned citizens who own farms or paddy fields in Medziphema, Chumukedima, and Dimapur to instruct their workers and caretakers not to shelter undocumented individuals. SAPO underscored the risks and legal consequences of harbouring illegal immigrants, aligning its appeal with the Nagaland Government’s broader alert.

“With Assam already in the midst of identification, chasing, and deportation efforts, Nagaland must remain vigilant,” the statement read. SAPO called for unity in protecting community welfare and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order.

The advisory comes amid a regional security tightening prompted by demographic concerns and rising cross-border movement in the Northeast.