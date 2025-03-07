The demand for the upgradation of Khelhoshe Polytechnic, Atoizu (KPA), into a full-fledged engineering college has resurfaced, with stakeholders urging the Nagaland government to expedite the long-pending transition.

In a formal representation addressed to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, representatives from various organizations highlighted the institution’s rich legacy and its critical role in shaping skilled professionals since its establishment in 1972.

Despite the potential and past assurances, KPA remains limited to diploma-level education, forcing students to seek engineering degrees outside the state, causing financial strain on families and contributing to brain drain.

The representation also recalled a Nagaland Cabinet decision from December 17, 2007, which had approved the introduction of a Civil Engineering Degree Course at KPA, followed by a resolution for its upgradation to an engineering college. However, the decision has remained unimplemented for over a decade.



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The petitioners emphasized that KPA meets all the criteria set by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for upgradation, as institutions with a minimum of five years of existence are eligible to transition into engineering colleges. Given its five-decade legacy, KPA already possesses the necessary infrastructure and faculty, making the transition viable with minimal investment.

Calling the delay a missed opportunity for Nagaland’s technical education sector, the stakeholders urged the government to immediately implement the previously approved upgradation plan. They stressed that the move would not only benefit aspiring engineers but also contribute to the state’s economic growth and self-sufficiency in technical education.

With growing concerns over the lack of an engineering college in Nagaland, pressure is mounting on the government to act on its commitment and address the higher education needs of the state's youth.