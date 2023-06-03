The Nagaland government, in collaboration with the DoNER ministry, successfully organized the two-day State Round Table of the North East Global Investors Summit 2023 at Chumoukedima police complex. The event aimed to discuss specific areas in Nagaland that are ripe for investment and exploration. Prospective sectors such as solar energy, marketing agro produce (particularly millets), and skill development in aviation were among the topics covered during the summit.

As the summit concluded on June 3, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for providing the platform to host the event. He also acknowledged the ministry's support and interest in the growth and development of Nagaland and the entire Northeast region. Rio took to Twitter to express his appreciation, stating, "Grateful to @MDoNER_India for giving the platform to host. Your presence shows concern towards the growth & development story of Nagaland & the NE region."

During the summit, the investors were introduced to various government departments and engaged in discussions regarding potential collaboration and partnership opportunities. Several closed-door meetings were held between central and state government officials to identify key focus areas for investment.

Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam chaired one of these meetings and highlighted major ongoing and upcoming projects in the state. He emphasized 18 identified potential areas, including food processing and agro-produce, sericulture production, mineral-based industries, tourism, handloom and handicraft, floriculture, and bamboo-based industries.

The discussions also addressed challenges unique to the state, such as the landholding system, the development of border areas, power deficit, and other infrastructure, human resource, and credit-related issues. Participants stressed the need to provide credit facilities for entrepreneurs and develop Northeast-specific schemes and policies tailored to the region's requirements.

Some of the recommendations put forward during the closed-door meeting included exploring the feasibility of pineapple fiber extraction, establishing plug-and-play facilities, setting up hotels, agro-based processing centers, and storage facilities.

Lok Ranjan, Secretary of DoNER, encouraged Nagaland to actively explore investment opportunities and create a conducive ecosystem for investors. He highlighted the growing aspirations of the state's youth and urged the government to meet their needs while fostering a culture of healthy competition to keep pace with other states.