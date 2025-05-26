Researchers from Nagaland University have identified two stingless bee species, Tetragonula iridipennis Smith and Lepidotrigona arcifera Cockerell, as highly effective pollinators capable of significantly enhancing both crop yield and produce quality.

Led by Dr Avinash Chauhan, Scientist and Principal Investigator under the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Honey Bees and Pollinators, the decade-long research revealed that these stingless bees offer an eco-friendly solution to augment pollination services, especially in controlled agricultural environments like greenhouses. In addition to boosting agricultural productivity, these bees produce medicinal honey with high market potential.

"The outcomes of our research have enabled stakeholders to rear stingless bees for premium honey production without the concern of impurity mixing or high bee mortality. This has paved the way for greater profitability and sustainable livelihoods," Dr. Chauhan stated.

According to the findings, crops such as chilli and king chilli, when pollinated by stingless bees, showed considerable improvement in fruit set and quality. For instance, fruit set in king chilli increased from 21% in non-pollinated conditions to 29.46% with bee-assisted pollination. In Capsicum annuum, both fruit set and fruit health improved by over 7%, while seed weight—an indicator of seed viability—increased by 60.74%.

This pioneering effort marks the first systematic study on the pollination efficacy of stingless bees in the region. Traditionally, honey bees have shown limitations in confined conditions due to their natural behavioural traits. Stingless bees, however, do not pose the risk of stings and are easier to manage in controlled settings, making them ideal for greenhouse farming and urban beekeeping.

The research extended to a variety of crops including cucumber, ash gourd, watermelon, tomato, citrus, pumpkin, brinjal, and dragon fruit. The bees' pollination efficacy was also observed in fruit trees like mango, guava, gooseberry, Rhus species, and Indian jujube (Ber).

The project involved the scientific extraction and multiplication of stingless bee colonies from natural habitats. Advanced rearing techniques, including queen cell management, allowed for the domestication and mass propagation of these pollinators. These practices have now been extended beyond Nagaland to other Northeastern states such as Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

While stingless bee rearing is still emerging across most Indian states, traditional homestead apiaries in the Northeast and South have long practiced it. However, the past decade has seen the evolution of modern, scientific methods for rearing and hive management, enhancing pollination efficiency and honey output.

Looking ahead, the research team plans to focus on lesser-known yet geographically significant crops like passion fruit, Solanum species, and chow-chow. The team also aims to refine honey extraction techniques and conduct mellisopalynological studies to better understand the medicinal benefits of stingless bee honey.

Through this initiative, Nagaland University is not only contributing to agricultural innovation but also advocating for the conservation of wild pollinators such as Apis dorsata, Apis florea, halictid bees, syrphid flies, and Amegiella bees.