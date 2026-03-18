Storms lash Nagaland, affect 46 families and damage infrastructure

Severe storms accompanied by heavy rain wreaked havoc across parts of Nagaland, affecting at least 46 families and causing damage to infrastructure, officials said on March 18.

According to a damage report released by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), 31 families in Chumoukedima district and 15 families in Peren district were impacted by strong winds and rain over the past few days. The storms also caused damage to several houses and electric poles.

In Mon district, a government school at Totok Chingha sustained significant damage, disrupting the mid-day meal programme, the NSDMA noted.

The disaster management authority had earlier issued an advisory warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across the state from March 17 to 21. While no fatalities have been reported so far, authorities said damage assessments are ongoing, and additional reports are awaited from other districts.