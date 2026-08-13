‘Struggle is real’: Temjen Imna Along highlights biometric verification woes with humorous KYC video

Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along has drawn attention to the challenges some people from the Northeast may face with biometric verification systems through a humorous post on social media.

The BJP leader shared a video on X with the caption “Struggle is real”, showing repeated attempts to complete an iris scan of a Naga man during a KYC verification process.

In the video, a person behind the camera is seen trying several times to scan the man's eyes, while others attempt to hold his eyes open to facilitate the biometric scan. The repeated failures prompt laughter from those present.

While the post was presented in a light-hearted manner, it also highlighted concerns about the inclusiveness of biometric technologies used for KYC, authentication and access to digital services.

Such systems rely on standardised biometric parameters, and difficulties can arise when their design or calibration does not adequately account for variations in physical features across different populations.

Several users responded to Along's post by calling for alternative verification methods to ensure that people do not face difficulties because of their natural biological characteristics.

“Alternative methods” should be created when people face such problems, one user wrote, arguing that no one should be disadvantaged because of their physical traits.

Another user questioned whether biometric technologies sufficiently account for differences among populations and suggested that India could explore systems developed in other Asian countries.

Along has frequently used humour on social media and in public appearances to address stereotypes associated with people from India's Northeast, particularly perceptions about their eyes.

The theme gained wider attention in 2022 when Along joked about the perceived advantage of having smaller eyes during a public event. He said smaller eyes meant less dirt entered them and joked that they made it easier to sleep during long programmes.

The remarks went viral on social media and were also shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who described Along as being “in full form”.

Along responded in his characteristic humorous style, saying that although his eyes may be small, he could see the camera from a distance and was “always pose ready”.

His latest post follows a similar approach, using humour around a familiar experience to draw attention to a broader issue concerning the accessibility and inclusiveness of technology.