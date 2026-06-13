Students' body issues ultimatum over acute healthcare crisis in Nagaland's Longkhim-Chare region

The United Sangtam Students’ Conference (USSC) has intensified its agitation against the Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Department, alleging prolonged administrative neglect and a severe shortage of healthcare personnel and facilities in the Longkhim-Chare region.

In a memorandum and ultimatum submitted to the Principal Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the student body claimed that the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Longkhim has become virtually non-functional due to the absence of Senior Medical Officers (SMOs), Medical Officers (MOs) and adequate nursing staff.

According to the USSC, the healthcare facility, which serves as a critical lifeline for a large rural population, is currently operating under the supervision of a lone Dental Surgeon. The organisation alleged that emergency and critically ill patients are often provided only basic first aid before being referred to distant hospitals due to the lack of doctors and essential medical staff.

The conference also highlighted the shortage of a dedicated Medical Officer at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Chare, stating that the situation has severely affected the delivery of primary healthcare services in the area.

The USSC stated that it had earlier submitted formal representations in 2024 and served an ultimatum in 2025 on the same issue. However, it alleged that no meaningful action had been taken by the department despite repeated appeals.

In its latest communication, the student body has demanded the immediate deployment of doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel in accordance with government-approved staffing norms. It has also called for the installation of essential diagnostic facilities, including ultrasound and digital X-ray machines, along with trained technicians at CHC Longkhim.

The charter of demands further seeks adequate staffing at six healthcare institutions in the region, including CHC Longkhim and PHCs at Chare, Tsadang, Mungangkhyun, Chimonger and Angangba.

The conference had earlier issued a 21-day ultimatum on May 21, warning of democratic protests if the department failed to address the staffing crisis. Subsequently, on June 12, it issued a fresh memorandum demanding concrete action within seven days, failing which it threatened to launch a second phase of intensified democratic agitation.

The USSC warned that the Department of Health and Family Welfare would be held responsible for any public unrest, disruption of services or adverse consequences arising from the continued shortage of healthcare personnel and facilities.

The student organisation urged the department to take immediate administrative measures to address what it described as a healthcare emergency affecting thousands of residents across the Longkhim-Chare area.

