Students' body NSF meets MHA advisor, seeks early conclusion of Naga peace talks

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) on Thursday, July 16, urged the Centre to carry forward the ongoing Naga peace talks with sincerity and work towards an early and logical conclusion during a meeting with Ajit Lal, Advisor (Northeast) to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in New Delhi.

According to a statement issued by the federation, the NSF delegation emphasised that the peace process should remain sensitive to the aspirations and sentiments of the Naga people while seeking an early political resolution to the decades-old Naga issue.

The student body also raised concerns over the prevailing violence and unrest in the region, particularly the Naga-Kuki conflict, and stressed the need for the immediate restoration of peace and normalcy.

The delegation reiterated the federation's longstanding demand for an early settlement of the Naga political issue, saying a timely resolution is essential for lasting peace and stability in the region.

Ajit Lal, who is also a former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau, heard the delegation's concerns and assured them that the issues raised during the meeting would be looked into, the statement added.