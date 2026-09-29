Sumi Hoho urges Centre to resolve Naga political issue, flags concerns over Vande Mataram

The Sumi Hoho, an apex tribal body in Nagaland’s Zunheboto district, has urged the Centre to work towards a “final, honourable and mutually acceptable conclusion” to the long-pending Naga political issue, while also seeking sensitivity towards religious concerns surrounding the use of Vande Mataram in official protocols.

The demands were raised in a representation submitted to Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav during his maiden visit to the Zunheboto district headquarters on Monday, according to an official statement.

The Hoho urged the Centre to take forward the Naga political process in accordance with the Framework Agreement signed between the Centre and the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015, and the Agreed Position signed with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups on November 17, 2017.

The tribal body requested the governor to convey its concerns and aspirations to the appropriate authorities, the statement said.

On Vande Mataram, the Sumi Hoho said it respected the National Song and all national symbols, but raised concerns over religious imagery contained in some of its later stanzas.

The Hoho said such imagery could cause difficulty for people belonging to certain faiths, particularly Christians. It urged authorities to take into account the faith and conscience of all communities while framing or implementing official protocols involving the National Song, while maintaining due respect for Vande Mataram.

The tribal body also sought expansion of the Hezukhu Memorial District Hospital from its existing 75-bed capacity to 100 beds. It called for adequate deployment of doctors and nurses, besides sufficient medicines, medical equipment and diagnostic facilities.

The Hoho further raised the issue of the proposed Showuba-Pangsha East-West Corridor, a long-pending road project that would pass through Zunheboto towards Shamator.

It said the project would improve connectivity between the western, central and eastern parts of Nagaland and strengthen economic and social linkages across the state.

During his visit, Governor Yadav reviewed the functioning of the Zunheboto district administration and stressed the need for effective last-mile delivery of government services, particularly in remote and difficult-to-reach areas.

He called for greater attention to learning outcomes, school attendance and student retention. He also emphasised the need to ensure that healthcare facilities at district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and sub-centres remain functional and are equipped with adequate personnel, medicines and medical equipment.

The governor also stressed the need for improved electricity supply, drinking water and digital connectivity in the district.

On infrastructure, Yadav called for greater emphasis on the quality and durability of roads to reduce the need for repeated expenditure on the same stretches.