A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast was reported along a highway in Nagaland’s Kohima district on Wednesday morning, November 11, damaging a retaining wall near Khuzama village, officials said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am. No casualties were reported. Police and Army personnel were deployed at the site following the explosion.

Preliminary investigations revealed damage to a retaining wall along the highway, while trees on the opposite side of the road bore visible signs of the blast impact. Around 110 metres of copper wire was also recovered from the spot, officials said.

A machete and chocolate wrappers were reportedly found on the hillside above the road near the blast site.

A forensic team from Dimapur was on its way to the location to examine the site and collect evidence.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condemned the incident, saying such acts had no place in a civilised society as they create fear among people and threaten peace and harmony.

Rio said the state government was closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the people.