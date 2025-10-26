Sustainability at the heart of Nagaland’s tourism vision: Minister Temjen Imna Along

Nagaland’s Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, has underlined sustainability as the cornerstone of the state’s tourism development, ahead of the upcoming Hornbill Festival in December.

Speaking at the Autumn Festival held at Nagaland House in New Delhi, the Minister said the event served as a “curtain-raiser” to the Hornbill Festival, which runs annually from December 1 to 10. He emphasised that the preview in the national capital not only celebrates the state’s vibrant culture and contemporary creativity but also highlights its commitment to environmentally conscious tourism.

“The USP of the Autumn Festival is sustainability. Nagaland, being an organic and environmentally conscious state, believes in sustainable tourism. We want that aspect to be our strength,” Along said.

He added that the Hornbill Festival reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on Swadeshi and the celebration of India’s cultural diversity. “PM Modi’s vision of promoting local traditions, organic lifestyles and India’s collective identity is beautifully mirrored in the Hornbill Festival,” he noted.

The Autumn Festival, now in its fourth edition in Delhi, showcased a blend of traditional and modern elements through handicrafts, handloom, horticulture exhibits and a live performance by the Nagaland Police Mahila Band. The event, themed around sustainability, also aimed to inspire young people to adopt eco-friendly practices. “Things that we do must be done in such a way that it leaves a mark beyond your lifetime,” the Minister urged.

Ireland’s Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, who attended the event, expressed enthusiasm about visiting Nagaland for the first time. “It reminds me very much of Ireland because we are also a very green country. I’m looking forward to experiencing that and developing links between Ireland and Nagaland,” he said.

The Hornbill Festival, conceptualised in 2000, remains one of India’s most celebrated cultural events, attracting visitors from across the world. The 2024 edition saw over 1,00,000 domestic tourists and more than 5,000 international visitors. The festival features performances from Nagaland’s 17 major tribes, traditional games, village treks, and exhibitions of local crafts and cuisine.

Known as the ‘Land of Festivals’, Nagaland hosts numerous tribal celebrations throughout the year, each reflecting unique customs and community values. The 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival will take place at Kisama Heritage Village from December 1 to 10, showcasing the state’s diverse traditions through a sustainable and inclusive lens.