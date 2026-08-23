Swiss Buddhist devotee Monica Thaddey supports landslide relief efforts in Nagaland’s Kongan village

Purvanchal Bhikkhu Sangha, a leading Buddhist monks organisation of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, with support from Swiss devotee Monica Thaddey, organised a landslide relief service at Kongan village in Nagaland’s Mon district on August 23.

The relief initiative was aimed at assisting families affected by the devastating landslide that struck Kongan village on July 24. The landslide blocked roads in the area, leaving local residents in a difficult situation.

Speaking about the initiative, Purvanchal Bhikkhu Sangha General Secretary Nyanaloka Bhikkhu said the organisation had earlier visited flood-affected villages in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts to distribute relief materials. He said the group subsequently travelled to Kongan village to extend assistance to families affected by the landslide.

Essential commodities were distributed among more than 170 affected households during the relief programme.

Nyanaloka Bhikkhu said people must come forward to support those affected by floods and landslides in Assam and Nagaland during difficult times, stressing that humanity is greater than religion.

A senior member of the Konyak Naga community in Kongan village expressed gratitude for the assistance, describing the support as a major help that would be remembered by the affected community.

The relief programme highlighted the spirit of humanitarian assistance and solidarity across communities during times of natural disasters.