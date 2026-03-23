T. Chalukumba Ao files nomination for Nagaland's Koridang bypoll

Congress candidate T. Chalukumba Ao on March 23, filed his nomination for the ensuing by-election to the 28 Koridang (ST) Assembly Constituency in Nagaland.

The party had earlier announced his candidature on March 21, with State Congress president S. Supongmeren Jamir formally handing over the party symbol at the headquarters in Kohima, in the presence of senior leaders including Khriedi Theunuo and C. Apok Jamir.

Expressing confidence, Supongmeren Jamir said that the party is hopeful of a strong performance in the bypoll. After filing his nomination, T. Chalukumba Ao said he would launch an intensive campaign with the support of party leaders and grassroots workers to secure victory.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of five-time MLA Imkong L. Imchen, who passed away on November 11 last year.

The last date for filing nominations is March 23, while polling for the by-election is scheduled to be held on April 9.