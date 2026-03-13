T. R. Zeliang attends Nagaland SDG Action Awards 2025, highlights progress on sustainable development

T. R. Zeliang attended the Nagaland SDG Action Awards 2025 and the State-Level Consultation on SDG India Index 4.0 and NER District SDG Index 2.0, organised by the Sustainable Development Goal Coordination Centre under the Planning & Transformation Department at the Capital Convention Centre on March 13.

Speaking at the event as the Guest of Honour, Zeliang said such platforms help bring together various departments to reflect on progress and chart a roadmap for the state’s development agenda of “Development for all-Leaving No One Behind.” He emphasized that community participation remains central to achieving sustainable development in Nagaland.

Highlighting the state’s progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Zeliang said districts such as Mokokchung District, Kohima District and Dimapur District ranked among the top ten districts in the Northeast in the NER SDG District Index 2023–24. He noted that nine districts in Nagaland were placed in the ‘Front Runner’ category, showing significant improvement compared to the 2021–22 baseline index.

The deputy chief minister also pointed out that three districts of Nagaland were among the fastest movers in the Northeast, demonstrating significant progress in SDG composite scores. He said the state’s improvements in sectors such as health, education, gender equality and infrastructure reflect Nagaland’s growing leadership in sustainable development in the region.

While acknowledging the achievements, Zeliang said considerable work still lies ahead, particularly in districts where certain indicators remain weak. He called for stronger inter-departmental collaboration, improved data systems and sustained commitment to ensure meaningful progress toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the state’s long-term vision of “Viksit Nagaland 2047.”

During the event, Zeliang presented the Nagaland SDG Action Awards 2025, which included mementoes, certificates and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each to selected organisations. Pinnacle Skill received the award in the Economic Sustainability category, Good Samaritan Women Society in Social Development, and MOBUST Team Nagaland (YouthNet) in the Environmental Sustainability category.

Delivering the welcome address, Temsunaro Aier highlighted that the state government is aligning the Global Agenda 2030 and SDGs with Nagaland’s development priorities. She said the consultation on the SDG India Index 4.0 and NER District SDG Index 2.0 provided key insights into the state’s progress and areas requiring improvement as part of the roadmap toward 2030.

She added that the Nagaland SDG Action Awards were instituted to recognise communities, organisations and individuals whose initiatives address grassroots development challenges and contribute to achieving the SDGs.

John Borgoyary, Regional Head for the Northeast at United Nations Development Programme, said the organisation has partnered with the Government of Nagaland since 2019 and noted the state’s progress in advancing SDGs since 2021. However, he stressed the need to focus on districts that are lagging and highlighted the importance of reliable data in tracking development progress.

The day-long consultation was attended by administrative and departmental heads, SDG nodal officers, deputy commissioners and representatives from all 17 districts of Nagaland, along with C. L. John, Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Village Guards, and Dr. Tseilhoutuo Rhutso