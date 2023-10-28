Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along has recieved an odd request on the internet. A loveorn youth has sought financial help ahead of his big date with the girl of his dreams.

Along shared a screenshot of a message from a person named Arabinda Panda with the heading 'Need a little financial help,' Below is written: Sir on 31 October I am going to date my dream girl for the first time but still I dont have a job yet so kindly need a little help sir please do something,"

Sharing the screenshot on social media platform X, the Nagaland BJP president, in his signature sarcastic style wrote: Batao main kya karu? (Now what should I do?)

The post has evoked funny reactions from netizens as it turns out people pose all sorts of the requests to Temejn Imna Along, who is known for his humour and witty comments on the internet, making him a social media sensation.