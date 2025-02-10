The mind-bending murder mystery series “Paatal Lok” Season 2 has once again gripped audiences with its intricate and thrilling plot surrounding the murder of Jonathon Thom.

While the show is set in Nagaland’s capital, Kohima, a key location—Ruli Hotel—has sparked curiosity among viewers.

Credit: Elgin Hotel

This seemingly iconic heritage hotel plays a crucial role in the storyline, as Rose Lizo, a prime suspect, worked there, and it is owned by Grace Reddy, the wife of Kapil Reddy. However, here’s the twist—Ruli Hotel doesn’t actually exist in Nagaland!

Much to the surprise of fans scouring the internet for its location, the hotel featured in the series is actually ‘The Elgin - Heritage Resort & Spa’ in Darjeeling, West Bengal.

Credit: Elgin Hotel

This majestic hotel, a true jewel of the Queen of the Hills, was built in 1887 by Maharaja Nripendra Narayan of Cooch Behar as his luxurious summer retreat. For decades, the Royal Family of Cooch Behar spent their summers in Darjeeling, a picturesque hill station nestled in the Himalayas, about 200 kilometers from their capital. Later, the property was leased to British families like the Pavions and Oakleys, adding to its colonial charm and grandeur.

With its vintage architecture and timeless elegance, ‘The Elgin’ perfectly fit the aesthetic of Paatal Lok 2. Although the series is set in Nagaland, the filmmakers chose Darjeeling and surrounding locations like Kalimpong and Lamahatta to replicate the region’s atmosphere. This creative decision has successfully immersed viewers into the mystery, blending reality and fiction seamlessly.

Credit: Elgin Hotel

So, while Ruli Hotel may only exist within the gripping world of Paatal Lok, its real-life counterpart in Darjeeling stands as a testament to history, heritage, and the magic of cinematic storytelling.