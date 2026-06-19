Thousands rally in Kohima seeking speedy justice in sexual harassment, rape cases

Thousands of women, along with men, youth representatives and members of non-Naga communities, took out a rally in Kohima on Friday, June 19, demanding speedy justice in sexual harassment and rape cases and calling for an end to delays in trial proceedings.

Organised by the Tribal Women Bodies of Kohima (TWBK), the protest saw participants braving heavy rain as they marched from the Old MLA Hostel Junction to Lok Bhavan, where a memorandum addressed to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court was submitted.

The demonstration focused on delays in the trial of a sexual harassment case involving suspended IAS officer Reny Wilfred, which has been pending since 2021, as well as other recent cases of sexual violence reported from different parts of Nagaland.

Carrying placards with messages demanding justice for survivors and accountability for offenders, protesters alleged that repeated legal challenges and adjournments had delayed the judicial process and undermined public confidence in the justice delivery system.

Addressing the gathering, Angami Women Organisation president and Rally Organising Committee convenor Neithono R. Sothu said women would continue their collective fight until justice was delivered and those responsible for crimes against women and children were held accountable.

The rally received support from several civil society organisations, tribal bodies, student groups and youth organisations, including the Naga Students' Federation, Angami Youth Organisation, Kohima Ao Telongjem, Kohima Lotha Hoho and representatives of various tribal communities.

In the memorandum, the TWBK expressed concern over what it described as persistent delays in the sexual harassment case involving Wilfred and argued that prolonged proceedings weakened public trust in the legal system.

The memorandum also referred to another case registered in April 2025 alleging sexual harassment of women employees while the accused was serving as Joint Secretary of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN).

The women's bodies sought a time-bound and impartial trial, continuation of the accused's suspension pending the outcome of the case and permanent disqualification from government service and public office if convicted.

The memorandum further highlighted concerns over rising crimes against women and children in the state, citing several recent cases of alleged rape and sexual abuse.

Calling for stronger action against offenders, the organisations demanded speedy disposal of all pending cases, arguing that delays in trials contribute to a sense of impunity.

The protesters urged the judiciary to ensure the prompt administration of justice, stating that timely legal action is essential to safeguarding the dignity and security of women and children and restoring public confidence in the rule of law.