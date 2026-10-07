Three arrested after Nagaland woman alleges harassment, abduction attempt in Delhi hotel parking

Three men have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault involving a 28-year-old woman from Nagaland and her friends at the parking area of a five-star hotel in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri on October 4, police said on October 7.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place around 3.30 am near the hotel’s exit gate. The woman alleged in her complaint that three men arrived in a white Mercedes, misbehaved with her and tried to force her and a female friend into their vehicle.

When her male friends intervened, the accused allegedly assaulted them with hockey sticks and a gear lock, leaving some of them injured, police said. The woman was subsequently taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for a medical examination.

The accused were identified using the vehicle’s registration details, and police subsequently arrested all three in connection with the case. An FIR has been registered at Chanakyapuri police station under sections 115(2), 126(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are examining CCTV footage and medical reports to establish the sequence of events and the nature of injuries sustained by those involved. The allegations of an attempt to force the woman into the vehicle are also part of the investigation.

The incident has drawn attention because the complainant is from Nagaland and the alleged confrontation involved her friends while they were at a prominent hotel in the national capital.

