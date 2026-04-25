Three ULFA (I) cadres apprehended in Nagaland’s Mon district; grenades recovered

Security forces apprehended three cadres of the banned ULFA (Independent) during a counter-insurgency operation in Mon district of Nagaland in the early hours of Friday, April 24.

According to official sources, the cadres were active in the Phomching area and were moving towards Shangnyu village when the operation was launched. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, troops of the Assam Rifles carried out a targeted raid at Shangnyu village under the Phomching sub-division at around 2 a.m.

Three cadres were apprehended during the operation. They have been identified as self-styled Lieutenant Gajendra Asom (35) from Tezpur in Assam, self-styled Lance Corporal Brojen Asom (27) from Jorhat district, and self-styled Sergeant Puhor Asom (26) from Golaghat district.

Officials said Gajendra Asom had joined the outfit in 2011, while Brojen Asom and Puhor Asom joined in 2022 and 2019 respectively.

Security forces also recovered four grenades from their possession.