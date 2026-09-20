TIFF 2026: Filmmaker Theja Rio’s ‘Angh’ wins Platform Prize for its portrayal of 1960s Nagaland

Nagaland filmmaker Theja Rio has won the Platform Prize at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for his film Angh, which explores cultural change and identity in 1960s Nagaland.

The award was announced at TIFF on Sunday, September 20 with the Platform jury praising the film for its “refreshing perspectives, strength of filmmaking, and deeply resonant portrait of a world”. The jury also commended Rio for his “vision, audacity, and courage” in making the film.

Angh was among 12 films selected for this year's Platform programme, TIFF's only juried competition. The section showcases films by filmmakers with distinctive voices and strong directorial vision.

The Platform Prize carries a trophy and a cash award of CAD 20,000.

The win also gives Angh a direct pathway to consideration for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film under new Oscar eligibility rules. TIFF has been designated as one of six international film festivals with a direct pathway to the Oscars, with the festival stating that the Platform Prize win makes a non-English-language film directly eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film category.

Set in 1960s Nagaland, Angh follows a Konyak chief and his son as they confront cultural erasure following the arrival of an American missionary. The film was shot on 16mm by cinematographer Adam Pietkiewicz.

The Platform jury this year was headed by Argentine filmmaker Pablo Trapero and included filmmaker Amma Asante, actor-filmmaker Sylvia Chang, producer Luc Déry and Albert Lee.

In his acceptance speech, Rio acknowledged the people who helped bring Angh to the screen, beginning with his parents and girlfriend Andrea. He also thanked the film's team led by producer Nancy Nisa Beso, along with the cast and crew.

Angh is produced by Nancy Nisa Beso and Theja Rio. Jungle Book Studio represents the film for international and domestic distribution and acquired its international sales rights ahead of its world premiere at TIFF.

The film's cinematographer Pietkiewicz was also earlier announced as the recipient of the TIFF Variety Artisan Award for his work on Angh.