The Kohima Range Forest Office has issued a public safety advisory following multiple tiger sightings near D. Khel village in Nagaland.

According to the official notice dated September 10, a tiger was first spotted on September 7 at 11:30 am and last seen on September 9 between 11 pm and 12 am.

Forest Range Officer Medolezo Kire urged the public to avoid venturing into the vicinity of the area for the time being. The advisory also requested immediate reporting of any further tiger sightings, evidence of pugmarks, or incidents of livestock killing to the authorities.

The sightings were initially reported by the D. Khel Youth Organization and corroborated by eyewitnesses. This rare occurrence has raised concerns about human-wildlife conflict in the region, typically uncommon in Nagaland.

Local residents and visitors are advised to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines until further notice. The Forest Department is likely monitoring the situation closely to ensure both public safety and the protection of the tiger, as the species is protected under Indian wildlife laws.