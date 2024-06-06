Tokheho Yepthomi has resigned from the primary and active membership of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland.

Earlier, the lone Lok Sabha MP from Nagaland, Tokheho Yepthomi expressed sincere gratitude to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and NDPP president Chingwang Konyak for giving him the opportunity to contest the 2018 Lok Sabha bye-poll and 2019 LS polls.

He also thanked all members of the 13th NLA who supported his candidature for the two elections. “Above all I thank the electorates of Nagaland and particularly those of Mon district who elected me for two terms,” he stated. Further, Tokheho congratulated Dr. Chumben Murry for being nominated as the PDA consensus candidate for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. “As he embarks to shoulder the responsibility, I pray that God will bless him,” he wished.



Also Read: Naga People's Front thanks Manipur and Nagaland CMs for support in Lok Sabha Elections despite defeat

It is to be mentioned here that on June 4, 2024, Congress created history by winning the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland after a gap of 20 years, the ECI said.



The party does not have any MLA in the state assembly.



Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir defeated his nearest rival Chumben Murry of the NDPP, a BJP ally, by a margin of 50,984 votes, Sushil Kumar Patel, returning officer for the Lok Sabha polls, told reporters.

Jamir polled 4,01,951 votes, while Murry got 3,50,967 votes and Independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha got 6,232 votes, he said.