Tourists join Naga bamboo stilt race as Hornbill Festival draws strong global participation

The Hornbill Festival continued to enthrall visitors on its third day as foreign and domestic tourists enthusiastically took part in the traditional Naga bamboo stilt race at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, on Wednesday. The event, organised by the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, provided a unique cultural experience for visitors from across India and abroad.

A total of 15 tourists — 10 men and 5 women — successfully completed the race held at the festival amphitheatre, after many attempted to balance themselves on the wooden stilts symbolic of Nagaland’s indigenous sporting heritage.

In the women's category, Kuenne Katrin from Germany secured the top position, followed by Assam’s Sumi Deka and Marina from Germany in second and third place, respectively. Among the male participants, Duncan from Australia bagged first place, with Neelav Pathak from Assam finishing second and Sharam from Jaipur taking third. All winners were presented with cash prizes.

The day’s festivities were hosted by Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, with MLA and Advisor K. Tokugha Sukhalu serving as co-host. Distinguished guests included Bhutan’s Ambassador and Consul General Jigme Thinlye Namgyal, Air Marshal Surat Singh, Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command, Lt. Gen. Mohit Wadhwa, GOC 101 Area, and Simon Lee Broughton, Founding Editor of Songlines.

Audiences were treated to over three hours of vibrant cultural displays featuring the storytelling, community traditions, and artistic expressions of Nagaland’s 18 major tribes under the aegis of the Department of Art and Culture.

Nagaland Tourism Joint Director Toka E. Tuccumi reported a strong turnout, with 40,518 visitors — including 704 foreign guests — recorded over the first two days. The festival saw 22,508 attendees on the opening day and 18,010 on Tuesday, reflecting its widespread appeal as one of India’s most celebrated cultural events.

On Thursday, the 18th Hornbill International Naga Wrestling Championship — a highly anticipated indigenous sports highlight — will take place approximately 3 km from the Kisama venue. In addition to male and female categories, the Nagaland Wrestling Association has arranged a separate segment for foreign participants, further promoting global cultural integration.