The Office of the Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, Nagaland has announced traffic restrictions on a key stretch of National Highway-36 to facilitate the curing process of newly laid concrete pavement, ensuring long-term road durability.

According to the advisory, the section from Km 165.600 to Km 165.925, located below the flyover along the Dimapur Railway Siding from Blue Hill Police Assistant Booth (PAB) to the Flyover Y-Junction exit, will remain closed to all vehicular traffic until May 15, 2025.

The closure includes both Dry Lean Concrete (DLC) and Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) surfaces.

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed to resume travel along this stretch from May 16, while the movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will remain restricted until the curing is fully complete.

The advisory follows a directive from the Executive Engineer of the PWD National Highway Division, Kohima, and emphasizes public cooperation to safeguard the structural integrity of the newly constructed road.