Two arrested for alleged racial attack on Naga woman doctor in Gorakhpur

Two persons have been arrested in connection with an alleged racial attack on a woman doctor from Nagaland posted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, a third-year resident doctor specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology, was reportedly returning to the campus from a mall on the evening of February 22 when the accused allegedly followed her for over a kilometre and accosted her near the institute gates. She has alleged that the men subjected her to racial slurs, stalked her and physically assaulted her.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 8 pm near Gate No. 2 of AIIMS Gorakhpur. The doctor stated that three men followed her for nearly 1.5 kilometres, hurling obscene remarks and racial slurs. She further alleged that one of the men forcibly removed his shirt in an attempt to intimidate her, while another touched her inappropriately. She said she raised an alarm and managed to flee towards a security post.

The accused have been identified as Suraj Gupta and Amrit Vishwakarma, both residents of Deoria district. Police said two of the three alleged assailants have been arrested, while efforts are on to apprehend the third.

The National Federation of Resident Doctors (NFORd) strongly condemned the incident, stating that the episode highlights the “deep shock, humiliation and trauma” faced by the resident doctor. The federation alleged that the attackers made racially discriminatory remarks targeting her Northeastern origin.

In a statement shared on social media, the doctor described the incident as traumatic and said she was violated near her own institution. She recounted that after initially escaping, she later saw the same men near Gate No. 2 of AIIMS Hospital, where they allegedly misbehaved again and threatened her.

Based on her complaint, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to assault or use of criminal force to outrage modesty, obscene acts and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. Further investigation is underway.